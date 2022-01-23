Michigan corrections system

-
(MPRN-Lansing) A Republican state lawmaker leading the effort to overhaul Michigan’s criminal justice system says it’s a big job, but it needs to get…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Department of Corrections faces a US Justice Department lawsuit that alleges sex discrimination against female guards at the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Department of Corrections plans to close the Pugsley Correctional Facility in northwest Michigan later this year. Michigan has…
-
Two prisons would close under a plan adopted Thursday by a state Senate budget subcommittee. The budget proposal does not specify which prisons would be…
-
U.S. Justice Action Network Executive Director Holly Harris says lawmakers shouldn’t fear criminal justice reform. “If I’m a politician I’d be concerned…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State corrections officials are preparing for a wave of drug offenders entering the system for getting caught with heroin and other…
-
(MPRN-Pontiac) The state Senate could vote as early as this week on legislation to overhaul Michigan’s parole system. Under the bill, some inmates…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan would stop automatically charging 17-year-olds as adults under new bills in the state House. The bipartisan legislation would…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan would release more inmates on parole under bills approved by the state House on Thursday. The legislation would guarantee release…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state would compensate people who are wrongfully imprisoned under a bill that cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday. People found…