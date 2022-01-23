-
Michigan’s prisons are in crisis: The state cannot find enough corrections officers to staff them. Older officers are retiring, others are quitting, and…
(MPRN-Lansing) Inmates at a mid-Michigan prison are on lockdown after gang related fighting. Multiple fights broke out over the course of several days.…
(MPRN-Lansing) An effective food system in the state’s prisons should go beyond just feeding prisoners. That’s the message of some lawmakers in the state…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state will end its troubled four-year experiment with using private companies for food services in prisons. Governor Snyder said…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Department of Corrections announced that a prison in Muskegon Heights will close in March. Nearly 175 people work at the West…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded more than three million dollars in grants to circuit courts across the state. It’s to help pay for…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state is hammering out its budget. And lawmakers are having a sharp disagreement with the governor’s office over one of Michigan’s…
(MPRN-Lansing) A battle is heating up in Lansing over the state’s corrections budget. Republican Senator John Proos’ subcommittee on corrections passed a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s attempts to privatize prison food services is still running into problems. The legislature approved outsourcing prison food…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation into law designed to reform Michigan’s criminal justice system.The bills allow for time on probation to be…