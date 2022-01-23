-
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has wanted to tear down dams along the Kalamazoo River since the ‘80s - to create better habitats for fish…
-
Last year marked the second season in a row with no hunting deaths in Michigan, according to a press release Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Natural…
-
While large herds of deer are dying every winter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Parts of the Lower Peninsula are overrun with deer.Chad Stewart is the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A strain of bird flu that has devastated poultry farms across the Midwest has reached Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s ban on Russian boar and other breeds of exotic swine. Michigan banned several strains of boar as…
-
State wildlife officials say they've detected chronic wasting disease among free-ranging deer in mid-Michigan. Chronic wasting disease is a contagious…
-
(Lansing-MPRN) The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has placed the northern long-eared bat on the “threatened” species list. But the agency stopped short of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) - Michigan has joined the appeal of a federal judge’s decision to restore endangered species protections to the gray wolf. Animal rights…
-
A long time ago, paper mills dumped toxic PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, into the Kalamazoo River. Though the Environmental Protection Agency has…