michigan education department

-
(MPRN-Undated) Test scores for Michigan’s students showed some improvements, but declines in crucial subjects. The state’s M-STEP scores were released…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers are not happy about the time it took for state education officials to release the latest round of standardized test results.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan education officials are moving ahead with plans to improve teacher evaluations statewide. That’s as the state House nears a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan students will take a trimmed down version of the state’s new standardized test next spring. State education officials rolled out…