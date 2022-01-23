Michigan education funding

-
"Michigan has a problem" according to a new report from the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. That problem is that student achievement has fallen…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has approved its plan to fund K-12 schools, colleges, and universities through the next fiscal year. The proposal would…
State lawmakers could rethink how much and what kind of information schools are required to report to the state. Schools must report financial, academic,…
A bill in front of Governor Rick Snyder would require the state to find out how much it costs to educate a student in Michigan. The legislation would…
The Citizens Research Council has issued a report on one of the most contentious issues of this election season. The CRC has examined funding to K-12…
Battle Creek's School Board is expected to approve a budget for the coming fiscal year next week. The district faces a $2.7-million budget shortfall. They…
A new report by the Citizens Research Council of Michigan finds that increases to K-12 spending in the state hasn't resulted in additional dollars in the…