Michigan election law

-
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal judge has approved a settlement to end litigation over a state law that stopped local officials from talking about ballot…
-
Democratic state lawmakers are again hoping to allow no-reason absentee voting in Michigan. Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson has said recently…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Bureau of Elections says Governor Rick Snyder did not break campaign finance laws during his State of the State speech last…
-
Jocelyn Benson is the Dean of Wayne State University's Law School and has written a book on the role of state Secretaries of State. Michigan Democrats…
-
Some Michigan Republican leaders are signaling they may be reluctant to change how Michigan awards its Electoral votes in each Presidential election. On…