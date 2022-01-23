-
A new composition that lasts as long as the drive to Lake Michigan from Kalamazoo. A nature walk with musicians along the trail. 16 new music pieces…
The arboretum at the Kalamazoo Nature Center will ring with more than birdsong on Sunday, Sep 13 at 3 pm. Six performers and ensembles, invited by the…
The "richly intertextual, cross-pollinating "Middle Ages" of Jerusalem" is the inspiration for a concert by Schola Antiqua of Chicago at 4 pm on Sunday,…
From Friday, Oct 18 through Sunday, Dec 1, the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music will present the 2019 Connecting Chords Music Festival, a series of 20…
Festival favorites Tapestry are returning to the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music's Connecting Chords Music Festival, to perform separate programs on…
Flutist Melissa Ngan, a member of the Chicago-based Fifth House Ensemble, tells Cara Lieurance about the innovative directions this modern chamber group…
Jordan Sramek, artistic director of the acclaimed vocal group The Rose Ensemble, talks to Cara Lieurance about the new music that was composed in the wake…
Kevin Vaughn, a recent graduate from the University of Notre Dame, speaks with Cara Lieurance about his upcoming Michigan Festival of Sacred Music organ…
The Messiah Sing, a community sing-along of highlights from Handel's oratorio, has been an annual event in Kalamazoo for over 20 years. First…
In a preview of the Michigan Festival of Sacred Music, executive director Elizabeth Start explains the reasons behind turning the festival into an annual…