michigan gun laws

(MPRN-Lansing) Controversial gun legislation was up for a vote in the state House Wednesday. The legislation would get rid of the permit necessary to…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state House bill would make it easier for people to sue their local government to repeal a gun ordinance.State Representative Gary Howell…
(MPRN-Lansing) Gun rights are up for debate in the state legislature again. A set of bills to get rid of the requirement to carry a permit in order to…
(MPRN-Lansing) Wednesday was the annual Second Amendment March in Lansing. Gun enthusiasts took to the Capitol for speeches and mass open-carrying of…
(MPRN-Lansing) A Democratic state Senator hopes to repeal Michigan’s “stand-your-ground” law. Under that law, a person can use deadly force against…
(MPRN-Lansing) Local education officials say it shouldn’t be up to them to decide whether to allow guns in schools. Last week, Gov. Rick Snyder told WJIM…
State Representative Dave Maturen says it would not be helpful for lawmakers to start working on an alternative road funding proposal. The Republican…
Michigan will get rid of county gun boards that review applications for concealed pistol licenses (CPLs). Gov. Rick Snyder signed legislation on Wednesday…
State Representative Jon Hoadley says legacy tax credits to businesses have busted a hole in the state budget. He says the state can't operate with such…
(Lansing-MPRN) Concealed weapons bills similar to ones Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed last month are one step closer to heading back to his desk. The state House…