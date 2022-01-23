Michigan higher education

-
Western Michigan University President Edward Montgomery says his first 14 months on the job has been hectic, but “a great hectic.”Montgomery became…
Many colleges require students to take general education classes to expand their horizons beyond their majors. Higher education expert Paul Gaston says…
A new report finds spending on higher education in most states hasn't caught up to pre-recession levels. The Center for Budget and Policy Priorities finds…
The headline on a recent Bridge Magazine article asks “Is a student from China taking my kid’s college slot?” The story uses a series of charts to show…