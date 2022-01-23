Michigan House

-
(MPRN-Lansing) A state Representative could be headed to the White House. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Republican Representative Tim Kelly…
Early this week, the public will find out the details of a state House investigation into two Tea Party lawmakers involved in a sex-and-cover-up scandal.…
(MPRN-Lansing) State representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat engaged in misconduct and misused taxpayer resources. State House Speaker Kevin Cotter…
The state House has taken an initial step toward disciplining two lawmakers caught up in a sex-and-cover-up scandal. The House adopted a resolution to…
(MPRN-Lansing) A conference committee will iron out differences between state House and Senate plans to boost road funding. The state House approved a…
The Republican leader of the State House says he's investigating reports of possible wrongdoing by two GOP lawmakers, including one from Allegan…
State Senator Virgil Smith (D-Detroit) is expected to be a no-show when the Senate gavels into session Tuesday. He remains in police custody following a…
Retired nurse Cindy Duran plans to challenge State Representative Al Pscholka in the state House district that runs along Lake Michigan in Berrien County.…
The new 20th state Senate district will be made up of Kalamazoo County. State Representative Sean McCann is in his second term in the state House. The…