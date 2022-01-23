-
The annual Kids Count Data Book finds that between 2012 and 2017 there was a drop in Michigan in the rate of children living in poverty. Kids Count in…
The Kids Count in Michigan Project Director for the Michigan League for Public Policy says this year’s report on child well-being in the state is a mixed…
Alicia Guevara Warren says the budget reflects what’s important in the state. Guevara Warren, the Kids Count in Michigan Project Director for the Michigan…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan needs to create more opportunities for kids of color. That’s according to advocates after a new report was released Tuesday. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) Many states across the country cut funding for public higher education during the Great Recession. A new report shows the money hasn’t been…
(MPRN-Lansing) Infant death rates in Michigan are down overall. But race and income still seem to make a difference in whether children live past their…
While the economy might be improving for some, The Kids Count Project Director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, Alicia Guevara Warren, says many…
(MPRN-Lansing) Past and present public policies have a major impact on the disparities in child well-being in Michigan. That’s according to a report…
Michigan League for Public Police President Gilda Jacobs says there are a number of encouraging things in Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget. She says…
(MPRN-Lansing) More Michigan mothers are smoking while pregnant. A new report from the Michigan League for Public Policy shows between 2008 and 2014 the…