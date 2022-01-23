Michigan Legislature

-
(MPRN-Lansing) COVID-19 is canceling votes and meetings this week in the Michigan House of Representatives. House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Monday that…
-
A pair of bills that would reduce barriers for accusers of university doctors to sue the schools for sexual misconduct will likely get a second hearing in…
-
(MPRN) The people of the 104th District are a step closer to a vote on recalling their state Representative. The Board of State Canvassers approved a…
-
A state Representative from northern Michigan faces charges of soliciting a bribe, and lying to the FBI. If convicted, Larry Inman could be sentenced to…
-
Republicans in the state Legislature are trying to increase their power and limit the powers of statewide offices that – come January – will flip to…
-
State Representative Jon Hoadley says there’s a lot of work to do if he wins re-election to the state House. The Democrat says what happens next year will…
-
Gongwer Staff Writer Alethia Kasben says most people covering the state Capitol have heard anecdotal evidence of sexually inappropriate comments. That led…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Sexual harassment by public officials is one of the topics lawmakers are looking to tackle this term. The bill introduced was inspired by a…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature is back in session for 2018, and an early priority is dealing with taxes. Talks are underway to figure out how to make sure…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lansing’s lawmakers won’t return to the Capitol until next week. But they’ve already got big plans for 2018. Before the state Legislature…