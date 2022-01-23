Michigan no fault insurance

-
(MPRN-Lansing) A state House committee has approved some big changes to Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance law. It would set new limits on what hospitals…
(MPRN-Lansing) A no-fault insurance overhaul continues to move quickly through the Legislature. The state House has opened hearings on two bills adopted…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Senate has taken an initial step toward overhauling Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance system. The legislation would set…
Governor Snyder has proposed revamping Michigan's auto insurance system. It would cap damages from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims fund at $1-million.…