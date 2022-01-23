Michigan prisons

-
Some Michigan prison workers are now able to return to work sooner after getting COVID-19.Ten state prisons are operating under contingency plans because…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Department of Corrections plans to close the Pugsley Correctional Facility in northwest Michigan later this year. Michigan has…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan corrections workers did not properly document prisoner transfers between October 2013 and September of last year. That’s according…
(MPRN-Lansing) State corrections officials are preparing for a wave of drug offenders entering the system for getting caught with heroin and other…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state would compensate people who are wrongfully imprisoned under a bill that cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday. People found…
A lawsuit claiming juvenile inmates were sexually assaulted and harassed while being housed as adults has been dismissed. Plaintiffs claim guards failed…
If the state of Michigan wants to save money the Citizens Alliance on Prisons and Public Spending says corrections would be a good place to look. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) Prisoner advocates are applauding a new version of legislation to overhaul parole in Michigan. A state House panel approved bills on…
Governor Rick Snyder has signed a law that will allow a private corrections company to accept inmates who've been security risks at other prisons at a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Law enforcement groups and prisoner advocates alike are criticizing a bill meant to make it easier for some inmates to get out on parole.…