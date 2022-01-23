Michigan road funding

-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing want to put 175 million dollars toward the state’s roads. The state House passed the spending bill Wednesday. Governor…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he wants to find a way to better coordinate improvement projects that tear up roads and sidewalks. Governor…
(MPRN-Lansing) Some Republicans in the state Senate want to throw out the road funding plan lawmakers passed in 2015 and replace it in 2016. A new…
(MPRN-Grand Rapids) The state has dodged a bullet when it comes to implementing its new road funding plan. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christopher…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state may have hit a snag in its ability to raise vehicle registration fees to pay for road repairs. Legislation that Gov. Rick Snyder…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation that will increase fuel taxes and registration fees and re-prioritize spending to raise more…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers say they can now focus on some major policy proposals now that they’ve sent a road funding plan to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk.…
(MPRN-Lansing) After years of gridlock, state lawmakers have sent Gov. Rick Snyder legislation to boost road funding. The Republican plan passed by the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Top lawmakers hope to reach a compromise this week on road funding bills. The state House recently approved a $1.2 billion plan that in…
(MPRN-Lansing) Republican leaders in the state Senate hope to hold a vote this week on a road funding plan. Many lawmakers are becoming more eager to get…