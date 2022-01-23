Michigan school reform

-
(MPRN-Lansing) There are fewer school districts in severe financial peril, according to a quarterly report compiled by the Michigan Department of…
When it comes to dealing with failing schools, Bridge Reporter Chastity Pratt Dawsey says Michigan is in a class all its own.Pratt-Dawsey recently wrote…
(MPRN-Lansing) Plans to overhaul how Michigan deals with struggling schools will see continued discussion this week in a state Senate committee. State…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says the state will wait until May at the earliest to decide whether to close any of the state’s lowest-performing…
The Kalamazoo and Saginaw School District have formally filed a lawsuit against the State School Reform Office. KPS officials announced their intention to…
(MPRN-Lansing) As the state School Reform Office moves closer to potentially closing multiple schools across Michigan, a bill ending the law is being…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats and local officials in some cities say they’re getting the cold shoulder from the state’s school turnaround chief. In Lansing,…