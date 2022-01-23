-
A Michigan State University trustee is criticizing higher education institutions like MSU for requiring students to be vaccinated against…
-
(MPRN) Attorneys for convicted serial sexual predator Larry Nassar were back in court Thursday. Nassar is the former Michigan State University and USA…
-
(MPRN) A former Michigan State University gymnastics coach was in court Thursday. Kathie Klages turned herself in to police and was arraigned on criminal…
-
(MPRN-East Lansing) Michigan State University has named a search committee to find a new president. The school has been under fire since hundreds of women…
-
US Senators grilled former Michigan governor John Engler about his leadership at Michigan State University. Engler is currently interim president of MSU.…
-
Michigan State University will issue a bond to pay for a half a billion dollar legal settlement. The school’s Board of Trustees voted in favor of the move…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A new law extends the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assaults to file lawsuits, and for suspects to face prosecution. It was…
-
Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon delivered her first public comments since resigning in January under the hot lights of a US…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Lansing say a settlement between Michigan State University and survivors of Larry Nassar doesn’t mean their quest for justice…
-
Michigan State University has reached a possible settlement with more than 300 victims of sexual assault. The lawsuit stems from the university’s handling…