This week, the Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments on a debate that started during a contentious and busy lame duck session last year. Whether or…
(MPRN) Whether another initiative can go on the November ballot could be decided by the Michigan Supreme Court. A group called Michigan Opportunity, made…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether a redistricting proposal can go on the November ballot. The state…
(MPRN-Lansing) The debate over firearms and school safety found its way Wednesday to the Michigan Supreme Court. The court must decide whether schools can…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether police officers illegally searched the backpack of a passenger in a stopped vehicle. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme court will decide whether fees imposed on defendants by judges are taxes in disguise. Shawn Cameron Junior is fighting…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether police officers can photograph and fingerprint someone because they don’t have an ID. At…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state appeals court says a former tribal police chief who pleaded guilty to fraud charges can’t run for state or local political offices.…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has awarded more than three million dollars in grants to circuit courts across the state. It’s to help pay for…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court says religious schools cannot claim a blanket exemption from being sued for violating anti-discrimination laws.…