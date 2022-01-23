Michigan tax credits

-
State Representative Dave Maturen says it would not be helpful for lawmakers to start working on an alternative road funding proposal. The Republican…
Michigan’s film credits are a step closer to being eliminated by the state Legislature. A House panel approved a bill Wednesday that would end the program…
State Representative Jon Hoadley says legacy tax credits to businesses have busted a hole in the state budget. He says the state can't operate with such…
State Representative Aaron Miller says he can support a tax increase as part of a comprehensive package for road funding. But he says lawmakers and the…
There are more than $9-billion in un-cashed Michigan business tax credits outstanding and waiting to play havoc with future state budgets. That’s…