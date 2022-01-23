michigan taxes

-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s state revenues are seeing a slight upswing, at least for the next couple budget years. That’s according to experts during the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation that will increase fuel taxes and registration fees and re-prioritize spending to raise more…
(MPRN-Lansing) After years of gridlock, state lawmakers have sent Gov. Rick Snyder legislation to boost road funding. The Republican plan passed by the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Top lawmakers hope to reach a compromise this week on road funding bills. The state House recently approved a $1.2 billion plan that in…
(MPRN-Lansing) Republican leaders in the state Senate hope to hold a vote this week on a road funding plan. Many lawmakers are becoming more eager to get…
(MPRN-Lansing) The stalemate over road funding continues in the Michigan Legislature. The state Senate was expected to pass a road funding plan on Tuesday…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state Senate could vote Tuesday on a proposal to boost road funding. Ahead of that vote, Gov. Rick Snyder appears to be warming to the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Republicans in Lansing are sniping at each other over the impasse in road funding. Senate Majority Leader ArlanMeekhof (R-West Olive)…
(MPRN-Lansing) Talks over raising taxes to fix roads have hit yet another roadblock at the state Capitol. Gov. Rick Snyder and state Legislative leaders…
Democrats at the state Capitol have unveiled a new plan meant to help middle class families. The proposal would create or increase tax credits and…