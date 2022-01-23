michigan vehicle registration

-
(MPRN-Grand Rapids) The state has dodged a bullet when it comes to implementing its new road funding plan. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christopher…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state may have hit a snag in its ability to raise vehicle registration fees to pay for road repairs. Legislation that Gov. Rick Snyder…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Top lawmakers hope to reach a compromise this week on road funding bills. The state House recently approved a $1.2 billion plan that in…
-
Republican state lawmakers are eyeing electric and hybrid vehicles as a possible source of road money. They say vehicles that are built to use less fuel…