-
The advanced fusion-jazz-funk of Minor Element, the sublime soprano Diane Penning, and a young school-aged aspiring conductor are all part of the Battle…
-
Minor Element is a band with long, expressive, groove-centered instrumentals that free the mind to focus on small details or enjoy the overall feeling.…
-
Keyboardist Brandon Fitzpatrick and guitarist Braulio Green, who grew up gigging together in Battle Creek, MI, are the visionaries behind Minor Element:…
-
Anthony Tyler and Braulio Green of Minor Element, Tony Mitchell of Basic Comfort, and Jay Jackson and Terence Smith of Last Gasp Collective join Cara…