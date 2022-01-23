-
Kalamazoo County officials say there will be no aerial spraying for mosquitoes in the cities of Kalamazoo and Portage. The County Health and Community…
Does an uptick in diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis spread by mosquitoes have anything to do with climate change? A researcher at Western Michigan…
A hot and dry summer may mean fewer mosquitos. But a Michigan State University Entomology Professor says that the mosquitos that are found may pose a…
The wetter the summer, the more mosquitoes you’re likely to find outside. In hot, dry summers like this there are fewer mosquitoes, but the ones there are…