Learn how free showings of the award-winning romantic comedy "Keep the Change" about a couple with autism is being used by Disability Network Southwest…
Who doesn't like movies? That's what Disability Network Southwest Michigan is banking on. For three months, it's showing critically-acclaimed films for…
One of the longest-running indie films in recent years is making a few stops in West Michigan September 26 through 28.Although Neither Wolf Nor Dog…
The Incredibles was one of the biggest movie hits of the 2000's and is widely considered one of the best animitated movies in recent years. WMUK's James…
The new film Hereditary opens in theaters this weekend. WMUK reviewer James Sanford says it's an interesting cross of horror, thriller, and domestic…
A lot of movies have been made about football and baseball. But professional tennis? Not so much. But a new film about the clash of two tennis titans…
Michigan’s film credits are a step closer to being eliminated by the state Legislature. A House panel approved a bill Wednesday that would end the program…