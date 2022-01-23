-
Ten Presidential candidates were in Detroit today to give their elevator pitches to members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored…
Wendy Fields was sworn in last week as the new president of the Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch of the NAACP. She hadn't plan to run. "I was sought out by…
A young minister and activist named Strick Strickland is the new president of the Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch of the NAACP. It was the sudden death of…
The President of Metropolitan Kalamazoo Branch of the NAACP says the shooting death of a teenager by a policeman in Ferguson, Missouri can lead to more…
A while ago, LoyNorrix High School student SariahMetcalfe was desperately trying to do her AP European History homework. But all of these thoughts kept…
Long-time civil rights activist Julian Bond will speak at Albion College on Thursday. The chairman emeritus of the NAACP will speak as part of the…