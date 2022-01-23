-
Linda Cypret-Kilbourne says the name Redskins turns her stomach. One of the founders of the Michigan Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media says the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in Lansing want to make schools get rid of mascots that may be considered racially insensitive. The legislation would prevent all…
(MPRN-Lansing) The use of Native American logos and images for school mascots is once again in the spotlight. On Thursday Michigan Attorney General Bill…
(MPRN-Undated) Many schools in Michigan have grappled with whether they should dump Native American mascots and nicknames. Plenty of things can stand in…
Paw Paw’s public school district has decided to retain a controversial Native American-themed mascot, and might use it even more than it does now.School…
(MPRN-Lansing) Schools may be changing their Native American mascots in the near future. That’s thanks to an amendment to the Tribal-State Gaming Compact…