Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

(MPRN-Lansing) State corrections officials are preparing for a wave of drug offenders entering the system for getting caught with heroin and other…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state task force says it should be more important to get medical care for people who overdose on illegal drugs than it is to prosecute…
(MPRN-Lansing) A task force will release recommendations Monday on how to address the growing problem of addiction to prescription narcotics and heroin.…
Billboards around the Kalamazoo area carry the message that whatever a pregnant woman takes, her baby will take as well. It's part of a new effort to…