-
Long before she was a regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me, Paula Poundstone has been a standup comedian. She brings her act to the Tibbits…
-
Paula Poundstone says open mic night at a comedy club is the classroom to learn how to be a standup comedian. She says standup is about the relationship…
-
NPR Host Guy Raz says "there's no real rhyme or reason" for how every TED Radio Hour is produced. He says sometimes he'll hear a TED Talk that he loves…
-
Brooke Gladstone says the title of her book The Influencing Machine really means the opposite of what she’s saying. The host of the NPR program On the…