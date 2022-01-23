-
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have introduced legislation designed to prevent oil spills on the Great Lakes. The Michigan Democrats…
The chairman of the Michigan Chapter of the Sierra Club says a new report on pipeline safety in Michigan “gets it about half right.” David Holtz says the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says the days of an energy pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac are numbered. But, a…
The Michigan Department of Community Health says it has evaluated surface water in the area of the 2010 oil spill on the Kalamazoo River. In a news…
After an oil spill on the Kalamazoo River in 2010, Enbridge Energy offered to buy homes in the area within 200 feet of the river. Battle Creek Enquirer…