old dog tavern

The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association is closing in on 30 years of "keeping the blues alive" in the Kalamazoo region, through collaboration, education,…
Jay Gavan is one of the guitarists with Guitar UP!, a surf-rock band he founded with his brother, guitarist Shawn Gavan, seven years ago. This summer they…
Benjamin and Analisa Gauthier weren’t planning on becoming professional musicians, but they say they always wanted to work with children. The duo, known…
The Hired Hands Band of Kalamazoo plays what they describe as “honestly Americana” music. They have three public performances coming up between now and…