online security

-
Western Michigan University Professor Alan Rea says businesses are in a cybersecurity “arms race.” He says there’s more electronic information, and people…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers in Michigan say more needs to be done to fight cyberbullying. A new bill is aimed at doing just that. A misdemeanor with up to…
-
Would you like the most embarrassing information about you removed from the Internet? Or at least make it more difficult to find through a search engine?…
-
(MPRN-Detroit) Gov. Rick Snyder says the state government faces two-point-five million cyber-attacks every day. Snyder spoke at the opening of an…