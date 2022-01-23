-
Western Michigan University has won a federal grant to help overdoses and deaths related to opioid drugs. The MY-PROUD program will put masters’ degree…
Kalamazoo County has agreed to join a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers. The lawsuit seeks recovery of money local governments have spent…
When some people take opioids it addresses their pain, and they have no trouble when it’s time to stop using them. But some people struggle to find the…
Kalamazoo County Board members have expressed interest in joining a lawsuit against manufacturers of opioid drugs. Local governments around the country…
(MPRN-Lansing) Nine cities and counties from across Michigan are taking drug companies to court. From the Upper Peninsula to Detroit, they are trying to…
Kalamazoo County Medical Director Will Nettleton says there’s no change in methodology, or how deaths are counted that explains a sharp rise in deaths…
(MPRN-Lansing) The governor has a stack of bills aimed at combating the opioid crisis headed to his desk. Lawmakers in the House and Senate passed…
(MPRN-Lansing) President Trump’s declaration that opioid abuse is a national emergency comes without a lot of new resources for states to deal with the…
The Michigan State Police are joining a nationwide effort to fight abuse of heroin and "opioid" drugs. The "Angel Program" lets addicts seek help from law…
