organ music

-
Crista Miller is the Director of Music and Cathedral Organist at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, TX. Bringing with her a program of…
-
Organist Tom Fielding says both the renovation of St. Augustine Cathedral, where he is music director, and the COVID-19 pandemic both got in the way of…
-
Cindy Hunter, director of music at First Presbyterian Church of Kalamazoo, and organist Michael Montgomery join Cara Lieurance to announce the upcoming…
-
Timothy Jansen, director of music and organist for St. Anthony of Padua Church in St. Louis, MO, visited with Cara Lieurance to preview his Sep 30…
-
Graeme Shields, co-founder of the Vital Organ Project, will offer a free public performance of Organ²/ASLAP (As Slow As Possible) at First Congregational…
-
Organist Jay Yau, of Ss. Peter And Paul Catholic Church in Naperville, IL, recently visited Kalamazoo to perform a solo recital at Saint Augustine…