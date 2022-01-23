-
The Environmental Protection Agency ordered what’s called a “time-critical removal action” for the area behind the Otsego Township Dam. The failing…
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has wanted to tear down dams along the Kalamazoo River since the ‘80s - to create better habitats for fish…
The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the responsible parties for cleanup on Kalamazoo River to remove PCBs upstream of the Otsego Township Dam.…
A coalition of federal and state environmental agencies wants to remove two dams near Otsego. The Kalamazoo River natural resource trustees say removing…