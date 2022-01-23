-
Work is about to begin on one of the last major projects in the massive Kalamazoo River Superfund cleanup.Federal and state officials held a virtual…
People aren’t supposed to eat the fish out of the Kalamazoo River, but many still do. Fish in the river are contaminated with PCBs - the toxin leftover…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will decide on the final cleanup plan for the Allied Paper Landfill site soon. But the City of Kalamazoo is still…
The Executive Director of the Kalamazoo River Cleanup Coalition says public input is an important part of the process in cleaning up a federal Superfund…
The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed a plan to clean PCBs out of a 3-mile stretch of the Kalamazoo River. It would remove contaminated soil…
After a year of talks with the City of Kalamazoo, the Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to consider another alternative for the Allied Paper…
Kalamazoo City officials say they have a new plan for the Allied Paper Landfill Superfund site. It would leave toxic PCB contamination there but contain…
Ecologist and author Sandra Steingraber's most recent book is Raising Elijah: Protecting Our Children in an Age of Environmental Crisis. Her other books…
The founder and executive director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice based in New York will speak this week at Western Michigan University. Peggy…
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton favors a complete removal of PCB contamination from the Allied Paper landfill site. The Environmental Protection…