-
Lately, more and more West Michigan companies are looking at leaving West Michigan. Not physically – their buildings and factories are still here. But…
-
Perrigo remains a major producer of over the counter pharmaceuticals, and much of its operations will still be in Allegan after its shareholders rejected…
-
Perrigo stockholders have until mid-November to decide if they want to sell their shares to Mylan as part of a hostile takeover. David Flanagan, a…
-
MiBiz Senior Writer Mark Sanchez says moves and counter moves in an effort to take over Perrigo are likely to continue over the summer. So far Perrigo has…
-
Executives of Mylan N.V. say they remain committed to acquiring over the counter drug manufacturer Perrigo. So far Perrigo has rejected all purchase…
-
Perrigo says it is acquiring a Belgium-based over the counter healthcare company. In a news release, Perrigo says it is buying Omega Pharma for…