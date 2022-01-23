-
Tendaji is a Swahili word which means: make things happen. But it is also the name of a giving circle made up of African American women in the Kalamazoo…
-
Note: Scroll down for longer versions of interviews.What's your image of a philanthropist? Is it someone who's wealthy? Is it a man or a woman? The…
-
Twenty local black women professionals are pooling their money to aid Greater Kalamazoo-area nonprofits that offer cultural, educational or human-service…
-
The face of philanthropy is getting younger. For the next few decades, Generation Xers and Millennials will be big donors--likely the largest in history.…