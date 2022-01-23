-
(MPRN) A controversial pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac is on its way toward being decommissioned.…
How big a threat is Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac to the Great Lakes? That’s the question that a documentary from Detroit Public…
Mary Ellen Geist says the Enbridge Energy pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac is mysterious in part because it’s so far down under water. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) An electrical cable that leaked hundreds of gallons of mineral oils into the Straits of Mackinac will be inspected – as soon as the weather…
(MPRN-Lansing) Thursday, dozens of people, and a horse, called on the governor and state Attorney General to shut down Enbridge Energy’s Line 5. That’s…
(MPRN-Lansing) Members of a pipeline advisory board are criticizing a deal Governor Snyder struck with the energy company, Enbridge. They are calling for…
(MPRN-Lansing) Enbridge Energy will replace a section of a controversial pipeline that runs beneath the Saint Clair River with a tunnel. It will also…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state pipeline safety board met for the first time Monday since it was revealed that Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline had lost some of its…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state board will hear Monday from members of the public on alternatives to Enbridge Energy’s Line Five. The pipeline carries oil and gas…
(MPRN-Lansing) State agencies have weighed in on the controversial Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. There’s still time for people to comment on a report about…