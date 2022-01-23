police brutality

-
A year ago this week, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by police officer Derrick Chauvin, sparking protests around the world, including in…
-
Michigan organizers say the work is not done after a Minnesota jury returned a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.In Detroit,…
-
As the nation waits for the verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin , Kalamazoo City Commissioner Eric Cunningham is calling for reflection. The jury…
-
Black and white people have protested in solidarity over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But some Black residents wonder…
-
This is the third in a three-day series. It aired Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white allies in…
-
This is the second installment in a three-day series. It aired on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white…
-
This is the first installment in a three-day series. It aired on Monday, June 22, 2020.Across the country, African-Americans have protested with white…
-
Hundreds of people, including many teens and young adults, chanted "no justice, no peace," "I can't breathe" and "black lives matter" as they marched…
-
Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson is asking protesters in Kalamazoo to remain peaceful as more marches and demonstrations are planned following the death of…
-
On Christmas Eve Day, WMUK's WestSouthwest public-affairs show presents an encore presentation of Gloria Steinem's expansive interview with Earlene…