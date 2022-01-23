police trust

-
Dave Worthams says he can no longer be docile when it comes to African-Americans and the police. He says the not guilty verdict in the case of the officer…
(MPRN-Lansing) Given the recent friction between law enforcement and citizens, Gov. Rick Snyder says action needs to be taken to forge better…
(MPRN-Detroit) Prosecutors in Michigan say the growing use of police body cameras will add time and cost to getting warrants and bringing criminal cases…
The mother of a 12 year old boy who was shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2014 says the lack of charges in the case is evidence of a broken system.…
ACLU Staff Attorney Mark Fancher says the Kalamazoo Public Safety Department demonstrated courage, professionalism and integrity when it released a study…
(MPRN-Lansing) On-duty police officers would be required to wear body cameras under a bill in the state House. A group of Democrats – mostly from Detroit…
The forum will promote public dialogue about the relationship between Kalamazoo's Public Safety Department and the city's minority neighborhoods. This is…
Like many cities, Kalamazoo has a trust problem. Many minority residents aren’t happy with the way they’re treated by the city’s Public Safety officers.…
The City of Kalamazoo had a violent summer this year. There was a significant increase in gun-related violence and several deaths, including the murder of…
Police officers fight crime but to do that they face a bigger challenge: getting their communities to trust them. Today we begin a three-part series on…