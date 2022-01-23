-
Independent news outlet Now Kalamazoo recently reported on a severe substitute teacher shortage at the Kalamazoo Public Schools. At the Portage Public…
-
Students and staff in the Portage Public Schools will be masking up when classes start next month. That's after a mandate issued by Kalamazoo County's…
-
Portage public school district voters will give a thumbs-up or down Tuesday on a bond request.PPS wants to borrow $175,725,000, which would cover the cost…
-
Voters in the Portage School District will consider a large bond issue in August. School Board trustees put the $175-million request on the ballot Monday,…
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools reopened Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central High Schools as well as Linden Grove Middle School Tuesday under heightened police…
-
Voters approved two bond issues for the Portage Public Schools Tuesday night totaling $144 million. Proposal 1 will go toward schools to replace Central…
-
Voters in the Portage School District face two bond proposals on Tuesday, November 3. One focuses on the district’s three middle schools. The other raises…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court says it won’t take up an appeal by a former Portage school superintendent who says he deserves compensation after getting…
-
As early as November, the Portage Public Schools could ask voters to approve several major building projects. The Board of Education is months away from a…
-
The Portage Public Schools Board of Education has scheduled two special meetings as it moves to fill Ted Hartridge's former seat.Hartridge served on the…