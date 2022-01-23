-
The Portage School Board has named current Paw Paw Superintendent Mark Bielang as the sole finalist to become Portage's next superintendent. A message…
Portage School Board members identified their preferred candidate for superintendent and discussed contract details before naming Greg Gray the sole…
The Portage School Board has decided to reopen its search for a new superintendent. But MLive Kalamazoo reports that some board members are questioning…
The Portage School Board is weighing its next move after the sole finalist for superintendent took his name out of consideration on Monday. Greg Gray…
The Portage School Board has identified the candidate they want to interview as they search for a new superintendent. Greg Gray is currently the…
The Portage School Board has accepted the resignation of Superintendent Ric Perry a month after he was suspended for an “inappropriate relationship” with…