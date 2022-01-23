-
The Kids Count in Michigan Project Director for the Michigan League for Public Policy says this year’s report on child well-being in the state is a mixed…
-
A faith-based nonprofit group holds a summit on social justice issues in Kalamazoo on Thursday, October 25. The event is put on every two years by ISAAC,…
-
Steve Berg says people experience homelessness for many different reasons. The vice president of Programs and Policy for the National Alliance to End…
-
Kalamazoo County commissioners have decided to decertify the Community Action Agency, known as CATAB. Tuesday’s vote was six-to-four. The agency is one of…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Activists from across the state shut down streets in Lansing Monday. The Michigan Poor People’s Campaign launched at the state Capitol. The…
-
Western Michigan University Political Science Professor Susan Hoffman says public housing has a reputation problem. But she says it’s still an important…
-
This April 4th will mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Junior’s assassination in Memphis. Reverend Bill Wylie-Kellerman says exactly one year…
-
Alicia Guevara Warren says the budget reflects what’s important in the state. Guevara Warren, the Kids Count in Michigan Project Director for the Michigan…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan needs to create more opportunities for kids of color. That’s according to advocates after a new report was released Tuesday. The…
-
While the economy might be improving for some, The Kids Count Project Director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, Alicia Guevara Warren, says many…