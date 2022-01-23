poverty and race

-
An initiative designed to increase prosperity in Kalamazoo returns for the second year. The Kalamazoo Black Business Expo will be held Aug. 24. It will…
-
Increasing entrepreneurship could help reduce the high rate of poverty in the city of Kalamazoo, according to Neighborhood Business Coordinator Dwayne…
-
Racial Equality is an issue of fairness and social justice. But a new report also finds that businesses in Michigan have an interest in the issue.The…
-
A year of behind-the-scenes work is culminating today in the City of Kalamazoo's first event as part of its new Shared Prosperity Kalamazoo initiative…
-
University of Alabama Professor Emeritus John Bolland sent his students out into the poorest areas of Mobile, Alabama and nearby Pritchard for 15 years.…
-
A scholar well-known for his work on poverty, race and inequality will speak on Friday at Western Michigan University. William Julius Wilson teaches in…