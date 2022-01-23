-
(MPRN-Lansing) Prevailing wage is now a thing of Michigan’s past. The House and Senate passed an initiative Wednesday to get rid of the law that requires…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) It’s looking like “prevailing wage” will be an issue in the Legislature’s new session. It deals with pay rates for construction workers on…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A fight over signature-gathering is the next battle over a question to outlaw guaranteed union-level wages on public projects. Attorneys…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments for and against local laws that require contractors on public projects to pay union-scale wages.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A group of construction contractors and trade unions is pushing back against an effort at the state Capitol to repeal prevailing wage…
-
The business-led campaign to outlaw union-level prevailing wage mandates on publicly funded construction projects says it has filed 390 thousand petition…
-
State House Democrats want to protect Michigan’s prevailing wage law as part of a road funding deal. It appears Republican leaders are seeking Democratic…
-
The state Senate has voted to ban prevailing wage requirements in Michigan. Those laws mandate union-level pay and benefits for workers on publicly-funded…
-
A state Senate committee has adopted a Republican proposal to scrap prevailing union wage requirements on publicly funded construction projects. The bills…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Unions are expected to push back this week against bills that would repeal prevailing wage laws in Michigan. A state Senate panel is…