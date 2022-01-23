-
Michigan’s prisons are in crisis: The state cannot find enough corrections officers to staff them. Older officers are retiring, others are quitting, and…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s top prosecutor is on board with proposed changes to how the state parole board determines if an inmate can be released from…
(MPRN-Lansing) Inmates at a mid-Michigan prison are on lockdown after gang related fighting. Multiple fights broke out over the course of several days.…
(MPRN-Lansing) An effective food system in the state’s prisons should go beyond just feeding prisoners. That’s the message of some lawmakers in the state…
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has adopted bills that would allow prisoners in advanced stages of illness including cancer and dementia to be paroled for…
Interim Michigan State University President John Engler was picked to guide MSU amid the fallout from a sexual abuse scandal. But a report in Bridge…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Department of Corrections announced that a prison in Muskegon Heights will close in March. Nearly 175 people work at the West…
Activist Mariame Kaba says the incarceration rate for juveniles peaked in 1993. While it’s been going down, Kaba has started Project NIA to end all youth…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Senators are making a big push for prison and parole reform this year. Over 20 of the 52 bills introduced during session last week…
(MPRN-Lansing) Legislation to keep many 17-year-olds from going to adult prisons cleared a state House panel on Tuesday. Michigan is one of only a handful…