(MPRN-Lansing) The state will end its troubled four-year experiment with using private companies for food services in prisons. Governor Snyder said…
(MPRN-Lansing) More problems plague the food in Michigan’s prisons. This time it’s maggots. An investigation by the Detroit Free Press found three…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s attempts to privatize prison food services is still running into problems. The legislature approved outsourcing prison food…
The Michigan Department of Corrections has fined the company providing food service to the state’s prisons more than $2-millions. Corrections Department…
Michigan and its controversial prison food services supplier, Aramark, are parting ways.Aramark was only halfway through the three-year, 145 million…