One Republican state Senator wants some criminal convictions to be automatically scrubbed from public records. Sen. Rick Jones (R-Grand Ledge) says he…
(MPRN-Pontiac) The state Senate could vote as early as this week on legislation to overhaul Michigan’s parole system. Under the bill, some inmates…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Legislature has sent bills to Governor Rick Snyder that make some big changes to Michigan’s civil forfeiture law. It allows police to…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan would stop automatically charging 17-year-olds as adults under new bills in the state House. The bipartisan legislation would…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan would release more inmates on parole under bills approved by the state House on Thursday. The legislation would guarantee release…
“These organizations rarely agree on anything, but they agree that we need criminal justice reform now.” Holly Harris is Executive Director of the U.S.…
Prison Reform has become a popular cause on both the left and right of the political spectrum. But Bridge Magazine asks “who should be released first?”…
A federal judge says Michigan must give a "fair, meaningful and realistic" chance for parole to state prison inmates who were convicted as children.Judge…