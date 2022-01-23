-
Facebook may have been called to task for fake news and breaches of personal data, but it's the job of all stakeholders in the digital "ecosystem"--from…
(MPRN-Lansing) Utilities shouldn’t be able to penalize customers for keeping old versions of their meters. That’s the intent of legislation in Lansing up…
Richard Stallman says there’s essentially no privacy on the Internet. He says proprietary software is typically designed to track users, and once data is…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court says the music streaming service Pandora does not violate the state’s privacy law by collecting and sharing…
(MPRN-Lansing) A bipartisan group of state lawmakers hopes to send privacy protection legislation to Gov. Rick Snyder’s desk this year. Michigan is one of…
University of Wisconsin Professor Alan Rubel says it’s important to learn the right lessons from the National Security Agency’s bulk metadata collection…
State health officials say personal data for nearly 2,600 people was compromised when a laptop computer was stolen in January. The information includes…