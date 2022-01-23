public defenders

-
Public defender’s offices provide free legal help for criminal defendants who can’t afford an attorney. But Kalamazoo County’s office also provides…
We're looking back at some of our stories from 2019. On Dec. 26, we hear from two of the top administrators from Kalamazoo County's first-ever public…
A longtime effort to bring a public defender's office to Kalamazoo County has succeeded. The nonprofit entity called Kalamazoo Defender opened for…
On July 1st, things began looking up for Kalamazoo County residents who can't afford an attorney. Now, defendants can turn to a central office of 22…